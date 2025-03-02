Norden Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,904,000 after purchasing an additional 989,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,156,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,901 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,039,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 813,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,621 shares in the last quarter.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.78 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.
About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
