Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,368.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,314.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,324.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

