Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – March 3rd

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, Future FinTech Group, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that primarily operate within the crypto and blockchain industries. These companies might be involved in areas such as mining, trading, developing blockchain technology, or providing crypto-related financial services, offering investors a way to gain exposure to the digital asset sector through traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,000,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,342,432. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 195,440,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,186. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

FTFT stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 201,625,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,542. Future FinTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,108. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,440,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,008,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $563.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.64. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market cap of $323.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

