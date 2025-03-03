FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

Shares of FALC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 2.10. FalconStor Software has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.98%.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

