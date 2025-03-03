Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 20 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $613.84 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $605.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.88.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

