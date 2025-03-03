LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

