Maia Wealth LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Unilever by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 169,793 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 12.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UL opened at $56.61 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.