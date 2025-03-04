1,052 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 539.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $296.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $293.88 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.25.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.78.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

