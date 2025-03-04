Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.