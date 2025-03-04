Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

SEM stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEM

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

