SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.