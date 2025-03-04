Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,255 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.97% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

