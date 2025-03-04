Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DISV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

