QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,369.82 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,136.27 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,315.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

