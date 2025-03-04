SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of GBTC opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

