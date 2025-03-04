Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.