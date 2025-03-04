TechnipFMC Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by Capital One Financial

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of FTI opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 679,748 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 971.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 369,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,273,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

