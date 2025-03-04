iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.36% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

EUSB stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

