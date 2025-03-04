SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 292.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

