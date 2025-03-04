Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

