TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 65,126 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

