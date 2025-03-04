1,500 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

