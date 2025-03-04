Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.66 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

