American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 16.8% – Time to Sell?

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

