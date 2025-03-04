Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,307,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 601,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.