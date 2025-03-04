Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.87. 183,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 193,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,590.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.