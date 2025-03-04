iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 110,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
