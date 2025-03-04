ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $47.50. 1,367,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,170,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 168,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.