Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market cap of C$7.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
