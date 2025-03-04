Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

