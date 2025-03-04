iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.
