ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.99 and last traded at $45.22. Approximately 8,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $70.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

