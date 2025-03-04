Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

