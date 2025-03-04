Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading 8.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
