Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF)'s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 40,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 33,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

