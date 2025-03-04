enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Down 45.6% – Should You Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 45.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 4,139,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average daily volume of 320,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

enCore Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$262.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$122,701.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $296,520. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

