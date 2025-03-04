enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Down 45.6% – Should You Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 45.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 4,139,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average daily volume of 320,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$262.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$122,701.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $296,520. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
