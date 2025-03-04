Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Nutriband in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Nutriband Trading Down 5.4 %

NTRB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. 50,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,160. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 338.51%. Analysts predict that Nutriband will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Nutriband worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

