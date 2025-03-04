AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AeroVironment updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.920-3.130 EPS.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 959,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $116.47 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

