Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Ingram Micro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INGM stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,492. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ingram Micro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Stories

