Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.
Ingram Micro Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of INGM stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,492. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.
Featured Stories
