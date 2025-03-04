True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.99 and last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 21940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

About True North Commercial REIT

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73.

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

