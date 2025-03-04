True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.99 and last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 21940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.8 %
About True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.
