PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAXS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 232,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.