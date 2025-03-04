PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PAXS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 232,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $17.24.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
