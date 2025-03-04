PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,378. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
