PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,378. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 24,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $217,472.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,110 shares in the company, valued at $217,472.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,505 shares of company stock worth $230,140.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

