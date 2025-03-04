Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 126000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

