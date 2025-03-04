Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 439000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.50.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGN

Logan Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Logan Energy Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$346.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.