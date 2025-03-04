PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.18.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

