Kingswood (LON:KWG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 8461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Kingswood Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.11.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

