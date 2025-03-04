Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 22.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 239,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

