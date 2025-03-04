Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mayport LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.41.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.