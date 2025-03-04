Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys 106,701 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,701 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 3.4% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,887,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,372,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,315,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 163,668 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,142,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.5 %

PBR stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

