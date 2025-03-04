Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 17,011 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 196.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

