Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

